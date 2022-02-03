Ableton Live 11.1 update natively supports Apple M1 computers

The development team responsible for creating Ableton Live have rolled out a new update this week bringing with it native Apple M1 Silicon support. Enabling the latest Ableton Live 11 software to support Apple Silicon M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max powered computers natively. Ableton has been beta testing the new update since September 2021 and has this week officially rolled out as a manual update unfortunately there is no automatic software update for 11.1.

Ableton Live 11.1 must be updated manually via the companies website and will not be available via auto-update. To be able to upgrade you need to login to your Ableton account where a link will be presented to download and install the latest Live 11.1 application. It is worth noting that :

“Sets cannot be opened in previous versions once edited and saved in Live 11.1. To avoid accidental overwriting of an older set when opening it in Live 11.1, Live will prompt you to save a new version, using the option “Save as…” Make sure to save this version under a new name.

While our website will automatically detect which installer is correct for your computer’s operating system, you can still select between different builds of Live, depending on your operating system and processor.”

New features in the latest Live 11.1 release include:

In the first captured MIDI clip (in an empty set with the transport stopped), if the detected loop is eight bars or less, the first played note is considered the start of the loop.

When only one note is played in the first captured MIDI clip (in an empty set with the transport stopped), the loop boundaries are set to the note start and end, and the tempo is accordingly calculated, resulting in a one, two, four, or eight bar loop. This is particularly useful when playing a rhythmical sample with a single MIDI note.

In Session View, new captured clips now use the “Adaptive Grid: Narrow” setting instead of “Fixed Grid: 1/16.”

For more information on the new release and all the latest updates included, jump over to the official Ableton website by following the link below.

Source : Ableton

