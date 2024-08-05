AAEON PICO-MTU4 single board computer (SBC)

AAEON, a leading provider of embedded computing solutions, has announced the release of the PICO-MTU4, the smallest single-board computer (SBC) to host the new Intel Core Ultra Processor platform. This ultra-compact SBC, measuring just 100 mm x 72 mm, uses Intel’s disaggregated die design, hybrid CPU core architecture, and integrated VPU to deliver a multi-thread performance increase of up to 24%, while reducing SoC power consumption by 50%.

Advanced Industrial Applications

The PICO-MTU4 is designed to meet the needs of advanced industrial robotics, SCADA, MES, and system monitoring devices. With its robust set of features, including LPDDR5x memory, dual LAN ports (2.5GbE and 1GbE), and multiple USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, this SBC is well-suited for a variety of industrial applications. The board also supports a range of serial interfaces for industrial protocols, such as dual COM for RS-232/422/485, a 4-bit GPIO, and SMBus.

Expansion and Connectivity

The PICO-MTU4 offers ample expansion options, including SATA, an M.2 2280 M-Key (PCIe 4.0 x4), and an M.2 2230 E-Key (PCIe 4.0 x1). These expansion slots provide adequate storage and support for Wi-Fi 6 and other wireless communication options, making the board suitable for edge solutions like roadside units. The board’s default temperature tolerance range of -20°C to 70°C further enhances its suitability for various industrial environments.

Pricing and Availability

The PICO-MTU4 is available in different SKUs featuring Intel Core Ultra 7 and 5 Processors, all with a TDP of 15 W. The pricing for the PICO-MTU4 varies based on the specific configuration and processor choice. For detailed pricing information and to place an order, interested parties can visit the PICO-MTU4 product page on the AAEON website.

AAEON’s PICO-MTU4 sets a new standard for compact, high-performance single-board computers. With its advanced features, robust connectivity options, and suitability for a wide range of industrial applications, the PICO-MTU4 is poised to make a significant impact in the embedded computing market. For those interested in exploring other innovative solutions, AAEON offers a variety of products tailored to meet the needs of different industries, from healthcare to automotive and beyond. For more information on the PICO-MTU4 and other AAEON products, visit the company’s website.

