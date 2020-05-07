A-Ride eScooter launches via Indiegogo from £2,099

A new eScooter has launched by Indiegogo this month looking to raise the required funds to make the germ from concept into production. With still 29 days left remaining thanks to backers the project has already raised over twice as required goal. Early bird pledges are now available offering a 39% discount off the recommended retail price with worldwide shipping expected to take place sometime during September 2020.

“Born on the trails of Whistler, BC, the A-Ride eScooter by Alpine Riding is ready to take on any season and any terrain. Its dual suspension, powerful motors, and robust design make for an adrenaline-packed, fast, safe, and controlled ride over anything — making it the ultimate joy ride and versatile year round commuter!”

“The 1000W geared hub motor provides superior torque and performance with incredible speeds. It’s so powerful, we had to limit the top speed to 20mph to maintain U.S. safety standards. (Max speed can be easily set up in the display to follow local’s regulations or for Off-Road use) A-Ride climbs 30% grades with ease and boasts a 50-mile range. Best of all, the all-season, all-terrain design can take on asphalt, snow, sand, and the roughest trails with ease.”

For a full list of all available A-Ride eScooter pledges and specifications jump over to the official Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign page.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals