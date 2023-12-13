WonderWatt 99Wh high capacity rugged power bank for adventurers

When it comes to outdoor adventures, one of the essential tools that can make or break your experience is a reliable power source. In this regard, the WonderWatt 99Wh high-capacity outdoor power bank stands as a versatile solution that caters to the varying power needs of outdoor enthusiasts. With its diverse charging capabilities and additional features, this power bank is designed to keep your devices powered and your adventures uninterrupted.

One of the key features of the WonderWatt power bank is its ability to charge up to six devices simultaneously. This is facilitated by its four output options: wireless charging, an AC outlet, USB-A, and USB-C ports. Whether you need to power up your AirPods, smartphone, or even a projector, this power bank is designed to accommodate a wide range of devices.

Early bird supporter pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $79 or £63 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the market price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. The WonderWatt battery pack boasts a large 26800mAh capacity, ensuring that your devices have access to a reliable power source throughout your adventure. This high capacity, combined with its 100w PD charging feature, caters to swift power needs, such as on-the-go photography or editing pictures on a MacBook.

Performance power bank

In addition to its high capacity, the power bank also offers a total output of 166W. This feature ensures efficient charging with automatic power distribution, meaning that the power bank intelligently allocates power to the devices plugged into it. This way, each device gets the optimal amount of power it needs to charge efficiently.

For those who prefer a cable-free journey, the WonderWatt features two wireless charging panels. These panels support Qi-compatible devices, providing effortless 15w charging without the need for any cables.

If the WonderWatt campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2024. To learn more about the WonderWatt 99Wh power bank project play the promotional video below.

The WonderWatt power bank is not just a charging device; it also comes with an integrated arc lighter. This feature can be handy for igniting campfires or stoves in various conditions, including high-altitude, low-pressure environments.

Moreover, the power bank is equipped with a universal socket, making it suitable for powering high-power devices like projectors, induction cookers, or drones. This makes the WonderWatt not just an outdoor tool, but also a versatile power source for various indoor applications.

Another feature that adds to the utility of the WonderWatt is its powerful LED light with adjustable brightness. Whether you’re reading under the stars or setting up a campsite, this LED light can provide the illumination you need. Despite its high capacity and multiple features, the WonderWatt battery pack is air-travel-friendly. It packs 26800mAh power within the 100Wh limit, making it suitable for business trips or vacations. The powerpack also supports pass-through charging. This feature allows users to power up their devices while the power bank itself is charging, providing a continuous power supply.

The WonderWatt provides a hassle-free charging experience, making it a perfect companion for an on-the-go lifestyle. Whether you’re an adventurer heading into the great outdoors or a busy professional who needs a reliable power source, the WonderWatt power bank’s diverse charging capabilities and additional features make it a worthy investment. For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and material specifications for the 99Wh power bank, jump over to the official WonderWatt crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

