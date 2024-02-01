9 Awesome Apple Mac Features You May Not Know About (Video)

Are you a Mac enthusiast eager to explore the full potential of your Apple computer? You will be pleased to know that there’s a world of incredible features tucked away in your Mac that can transform your daily digital experience. The video below from Proper Honest Tech shows us 9 Apple Mac features that we may know know about. Let’s delve into nine fantastic functionalities that might be flying under your radar.

Creating a Personal Voice with macOS Sonoma: Imagine having a digital voice that is uniquely yours. With macOS Sonoma, you can create a personalized voice for your Mac. This feature, especially beneficial for individuals who might lose their natural voice, involves recording just 150 phrases, a process taking approximately 20 minutes. What’s more, you can use this personal voice across all your Apple devices. Extracting Subjects from Photos: Ever wanted to isolate a subject from a picture effortlessly? The Photos app on your Mac utilizes advanced machine learning to do just that. With a few clicks, you can extract subjects from your photographs, making it easier to copy, share, or use them in creative projects. Live Captions for Real-time Audio: For users who need or prefer reading over listening, the Live Captions feature is a game-changer. Available in beta and on Apple silicon Macs in the U.S., it provides real-time captions for any audio content on your Mac, including FaceTime calls. The best part? You can customize the appearance of these captions. Convenient Phone Calls via Mac: If your iPhone is on the same iCloud account and Wi-Fi network as your Mac, you can seamlessly make and receive phone calls on your Mac. This integration epitomizes Apple’s ecosystem, providing convenience and continuity across your devices. Using Your iPhone as a Continuity Camera: This clever feature lets you use your iPhone or iPad’s camera directly with your Mac. Whether it’s for inserting photos into emails, scanning documents, or adding sketches, the Continuity Camera bridges your devices for smoother workflows. Handoff for Document Signing: The Handoff feature allows you to sign PDFs on your Mac using your trackpad, webcam, or a connected device like an iPad. This seamless transition between devices simplifies what could otherwise be a cumbersome process. AirDrop for Easy File Transfer: Transferring large files, like 4K ProRes videos, from your iPhone to your Mac is a breeze with AirDrop. This feature eliminates the need for cables, providing a convenient and speedy way to move files between your Apple devices. iCloud Keychain and Passkeys: Security and convenience are paramount in the digital age. iCloud Keychain safely stores your usernames and passwords, while passkeys use device biometrics for secure logins. Moreover, you can share passwords with family members and even use your iPhone as a webcam for your Mac. Universal Control: Introduced in 2022, Universal Control lets you control multiple Macs and iPads with a single mouse or trackpad and keyboard. This feature is a testament to Apple’s commitment to seamless integration, making multitasking across devices more fluid than ever.

Whether you are a long-time Mac user or new to the Apple ecosystem, these features showcase the innovative and user-friendly nature of Mac computers. Exploring these functionalities can enhance your productivity, creativity, and overall digital experience. So, why not give them a try and see how they can elevate your daily tech interactions?

Source & Image Credit: Proper Honest Tech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals