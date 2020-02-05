Silicon Power Stream S07 8TB external hard drive

Silicon Power has created a new 3.5 inch external hard drive in the form of the Stream S07, making it available in capacities up to 8 TB. Thanks to the hard drives USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface, the Stream S07 delivers transfer speeds, up to 5Gbps. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“The Stream S07 was carefully designed after a stone, a symbol of durability and longevity. And just like a stone that’s been tested through time, it has a crack. But this crack is intentional – it has a dual purpose. First, it serves as a ventilation source to keep the drive running cool. Second, with built-in neon blue LED lights, it serves as a transfer status indicator that runs through the crack, illuminating it while processing data.”

Features of the Silicon Power Stream S07 external hard drive :

– Extremely high storage capacity options, up to 8TB

– Super-speed data transfer with USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface (up to 5Gbps)

– As a storage expansion, free up space on your device’s internal hard drive and improve its performance

– Exclusive ventilation holes permit an incredible cooling effect and makes it suitable for high-temperature entertainment center environments

– Thoughtfully designed drive can be placed either upright or flat for flexible configuration options

– Connect it to your Smart TV and record all of your favorite movies and TV shows directly on to the drive and play them back whenever you like

– Uniquely designed LED indicator makes it easier for users to gauge the transfer status

– Power saving sleep mode enabled for when the drive is not in use

– Free SP Widget software available for download to provide powerful functions such as data backup and restore, AES 256-bit encryption, and cloud storage for efficient data management

Source : SP : TPU

