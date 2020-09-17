8BitCADE XL DIY educational gaming kit

The 8BitCADE XL is an educational DIY gaming console created to educate in a fun and rewarding way, allowing you to easily learn code while playing retro games. Check out the overview video below to learn more about the small pocket -sized games console designed to remove the hassle and complications of learning to code using books. Early bird pledges are available from £49 and worldwide deliveries expected to take place before the end of 2020.

“The world of electronics is fun, exciting and rewarding. Not to mention the growing importance of it within our society. But getting into it can be tough, frustrating and often boring. You could spend a lifetime on books and courses and not feel fulfilled. You could buy a DIY kit, but how much does that really teach you. Many kits on the market, focus on the kit itself. The specs, screen size and what games it plays.”

– For makers who love building and want to assemble the 8BitCADE XL.

– For gamers who want to hold a relic of our past and play over +200 retro games, experiencing them on the large 2.42 inch OLED screen with fast access via a memory chip with a customisable menu system.

– For programmers who want to utilize the 8BitCADE XL’s features to create fun and interesting programs & games – utilizing the 6 buttons, memory chip, RGB LED and so much more.

– For designers who want to customise the casing, adding their own personal design.

– For artists who want to express their inner creativity through the design of characters, splash screens, animations and more.

– For hackers who want to modify the open-source design, building on the product’s capabilities, adding their own personality and innovating their ideas.

“This is not just a compact, stylish 8-bit console, with an extra-large screen and onboard memory. It’s a product that brings the past and present together, in one portable but powerful package. The 8BitCADE XL celebrates hundreds of games created by the community, all over the world, while saving enough onboard memory space, for you to create your own special memories. Whether it’s moving a dot around a screen or making your first adventure game, the 8BitCADE XL will be something you can feel proud of Making, Learning & Gaming.”

Learn more about the unique electronics kit by jumping over to the official Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below to learn more about its assembly, features and functionality.

Source : Indiegogo

