8 inch Huawei MediaPad C3 tablet leaked

Some photos and specifications have been leaked about a new 8 inch tablet from Huawei, the Huawei MediaPad C3.

The new MediaPad C3 will come with an 8 inch IPS LCD display that will feature a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels and it will come with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

The tablet will be powered by a MediaTek MT8768 mobile processor and it will come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of included storage.

Other specifications will include a 5100 mAh battery and EMUI 10 which is based on Android 10, there is also a 2 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and on the back there is a 5 megapixel camera for videos and photos.

The new Huawei MediaPad C3 will be available for CNY 1,500 which is about $210 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

