8 Alternative iPhone Keyboards You Should Try (Video)

If you’re tired of the default iOS keyboard and looking for something more suited to your unique typing needs, then you’re in luck. A recent video from iReviews introduced several innovative iPhone keyboard apps that might just enhance your texting game. Here’s a look at these alternatives that promise more than just typing.

1. Word Light Keyboard – Perfect for those who juggle emails and messages throughout the day on their iPhone, this keyboard incorporates artificial intelligence to streamline your communication. Imagine having quick access to common phrases and the ability to search across multiple platforms without leaving the keyboard. This feature not only saves time but also enhances your writing efficiency.

2. Calcu Keyboard – Why switch between apps to perform calculations when you can do it right from your keyboard? The Calcu Keyboard integrates a calculator directly into your texting environment. It’s ideal for quick math while in a chat or drafting an email, ensuring that the need to multitask doesn’t slow you down.

3. Til Type Keyboard – Ready for an iPhone typing challenge? The Til Type Keyboard introduces a unique method with two circular controls. It might take some getting used to, but if you’re up for a fun and fresh way to type, this could be your pick.

4. Secret Keyboard – For those who prioritize privacy, the Secret Keyboard allows you to send messages that appear as random symbols to anyone without the app. Confidential conversations just got a lot more secretive, but remember, both sender and receiver need the app for the magic to happen.

5. SnipKey – Enhance your productivity with SnipKey, a keyboard that offers shortcuts to your most frequently used images, links, or texts. This tool is a boon for those who find themselves repeatedly sharing the same content, saving you time and taps.

6. RGB Keyboard – Add a splash of color to your typing experience with the RGB Keyboard. Customize it with dynamic colors, sounds, and haptic feedback, making typing in dark mode not just easier but also a lot more fun.

7. Unique Character Keyboard – Ever find yourself scrambling for a special character that’s not readily available on the standard keyboard? The Unique Character Keyboard provides a vast selection of symbols, making it a must-have for anyone who often needs more than just letters and numbers.

8. Vision Keys – If aesthetics are as important to you as functionality, the Vision Keys keyboard will catch your eye. With its clean and modern design, it hints at what future iOS updates could look like, blending beauty with utility.

Most of these keyboards are available for free on your iPhone, though some features may require in-app purchases or subscriptions to unlock full functionality. The video concludes by encouraging viewers to experiment with these keyboards, providing download links for easy access.

Remember, switching keyboards can feel a bit like learning a new instrument, but the efficiency and fun brought by these tailored options are worth the effort. Whether it’s enhancing productivity, securing your messages, or just brightening up the typing experience, these keyboards offer something for everyone. Give them a try and find out which one suits your typing style the best!

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



