DIY Arduino power bank with display and 60w power output

Makers and hobbyists looking for a more substantial portable battery pack that they can make themselves, should check out this excellent DIY power bank created by Instructables user “tobychui”. Using an Arduino Nano board together with a 2.2 inch UART HMI display the batteries can provide up to 60w of power output. Fitted with a 4S (14.8v) Lithium Ion battery in the form of four Panasonic 3200mAH cells connected to a 60W IP2716 based power boost and charging module.

The portable battery pack is perfect for charging your iPhone, laptop, tablet, phone were any projects you may be working on which need to be powered without being connected to the main grid.

DIY 60w battery pack

“Recently, I was planning to get a 60W PD power bank for my laptop so that I don’t need to worry about my laptop running out of battery during lectures. However, all the 60W power bank on the market are bulk and expensive. That is why I decided to make my own. While I was designing the power bank, I thought to myself, why can’t I make one with a real time battery display? That is why I started this project: A 60W PD power bank with real time battery information display!”

For full instructions on how to build your very own DIY power bank jump over to the Instructables project page by following the link below. A full list of all the materials and components needed are provided together with schematic’s and step-by-step instructions as well as the.STL files to 3D print the custom case.

Source : Instructables

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals