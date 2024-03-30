New TIME 6-axis 3D printer could change printing forever

A new 6-axis 3D printer has been developed called the TIME system or True Independent Multiple Extrusion, allows for independent operation of multiple tools across all three axes, enabling the simultaneous printing of different parts or the combination of various materials within a single print job. Thanks to this development the 3D printing world could be on the edge of a significant breakthrough, as the innovative machine offers unprecedented flexibility and efficiency in the printing process.

Watch the video below to learn more about the process of of building a different type of 3D printer that has 2 tools that move independent from each other. Different from an IDEX-system for instance. Where an IDEX is only independent in one axis, the TIME system is independent in all axes.

6-axis 3D printer

At the core of the TIME system lies a meticulously re-engineered grill plate base, designed to provide unparalleled stability and optimal heat distribution. This sturdy foundation serves as the backbone of the printer’s intricate structure, ensuring that every component works in harmony to deliver exceptional results. The base has been carefully crafted to withstand the rigors of continuous operation, guaranteeing reliable performance even under the most demanding conditions.

Linear Rails and Advanced Electronics

Precision is paramount in 3D printing, and the TIME system delivers on this front with its integration of linear rails. These rails play a crucial role in facilitating the smooth and accurate movement of the printer’s tools, enabling the creation of highly detailed and intricate objects. The development team has gone to great lengths to ensure that the linear rails are of the highest quality, ensuring that the TIME system can operate with unrivaled precision.

The electronics of the TIME system are equally impressive, representing a significant milestone in the printer’s development. By cleverly adapting electronics from a standard grill plate and integrating them with components from trusted partners, the developers have created a sophisticated motion system that is governed by a jet controller and tool boards. This advanced electronic setup allows the printer to operate with exceptional accuracy, making it possible to produce complex, multi-material objects with ease.

While the TIME system represents a significant leap forward in additive manufacturing, the development team acknowledges that there are still challenges to overcome. One of the primary areas of focus is improving print quality and system synchronization. The team is actively working on refining these aspects to ensure that the TIME system consistently delivers outstanding results.

Another area that has been identified for potential enhancement is the lack of a part cooling fan. The development team recognizes the importance of this feature and is exploring ways to integrate it into future iterations of the TIME system. By addressing this issue, the printer’s performance and reliability will be further enhanced, making it an even more valuable tool for additive manufacturing.

The Future of 6 axis 3D Printing

The TIME system’s ability to independently maneuver multiple tools across three axes is a game-changer in the world of 3D printing. This unique feature opens up a world of possibilities, allowing for the creation of complex, multi-material objects with unprecedented efficiency. The potential applications of this technology are vast, spanning across industries such as aerospace, automotive, medical, and beyond.

As the TIME system continues to evolve and improve, it is clear that it will play a significant role in shaping the future of additive manufacturing. The strategic use of a modified grill plate base, a frame equipped with linear rails, and advanced electronics has resulted in a printer that is pushing the boundaries of what is possible in this field. While there are still challenges to be addressed, the most demanding aspects of the project have been tackled, and the focus now shifts to refining this groundbreaking technology for widespread adoption.

The introduction of the TIME system marks a new era in 3D printing, one that promises to revolutionize the way we approach the creation of complex, multi-material objects. With its innovative design, advanced electronics, and unparalleled precision, the TIME system is set to become an indispensable tool for industries across the globe. As the technology continues to evolve and improve, we can expect to see even more remarkable applications of this groundbreaking 6-axis 3D printer.

Image Credit : Proper Printing



