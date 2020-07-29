6.1 inch iPhone 12 display to be supplied by LG display

Apple will launch four versions of its new iPhone this year, a 5.4 inch and 6.1 inch iPhone 12 and a 6.1 inch and 6.7 inch iPhone 12 Pro. All four handsets will feature an OLED display.

According to a recent report, LG Display will be on of the major suppliers of the new 6.1 inch display for this years iPhone.

LG will apparently supply around 20 million units of the 6.1 inch display for the new iPhone, Samsung will also be another major supplier of the OLED displays for the handsets.

Samsung will supply around 30 to 35 million displays for the 5.4 inch iPhone and 15 to 20 million displays for the 6.1 inch and 6.17 inch pro models. LG will be the main supplier of display for the 6.1 inch iPhone 12.

This is a large increase in display orders for LG display around five times more than last years displays that were supplied for the launch of the iPhone 11 handsets.

Source MacRumors

Image Credit: Sonny Dickson / Twitter

