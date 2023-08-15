5G Lab research and development facilities announced by Qualcomm and BT

In a significant stride towards the future of telecommunications, Qualcomm and BT Group have unveiled their latest venture – a state-of-the-art 5G lab research and development facility. Nestled within the Qualcomm Technologies office in Farnborough, UK, this facility marks the continuation of a decade-long collaboration between the two tech giants.

The 5G lab facilities are equipped with BT Group’s live environment, providing a unique platform for Qualcomm Technologies and BT Group to test and validate emerging 5G technologies. This strategic collaboration aims to expedite the deployment and commercialization of next-generation 5G features and services, propelling the telecommunications industry into a new era of connectivity.

5G Lab research and development

The partnership between Qualcomm and BT Group has been a cornerstone of telecommunications advancements for over a decade. From the early days of 4G to the current development of 5G, their collaboration has consistently pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in the realm of connectivity.

Vikrant Jain, Director of Business Development at Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd., expressed his excitement over the collaboration with BT for testing and validation of new 5G features and services. His sentiments were echoed by Naveen Khapali, Senior Manager of Device Technology at BT Group, who highlighted the benefits of closer working with Qualcomm Technologies in an embedded 5G lab.

Qualcomm, a company renowned for its commitment to creating a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected, is scaling technologies that launched the mobile revolution to the next generation of connected smart devices across industries.

On the other hand, BT Group, the UK’s leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications, is known for its comprehensive range of secure digital products, solutions, and services. The company provides managed telecommunications, security, and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries.

In conclusion, the establishment of the 5G lab research and development facilities by Qualcomm and BT Group is a testament to their commitment to driving the future of telecommunications. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the industry, bringing us one step closer to a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected.

Source: Qualcomm



