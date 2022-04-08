50th anniversary Technics SL-1200M7L DJ turntable unveiled

Technics is launching a new 50th-anniversary edition of its popular DJ turntable, the Technics SL-1200M7L and it will be available in a total of seven limited edition colors.

The seven limited edition colors will include black, red, blue, white, green, yellow, beige, you can see some of the features of this new DJ turntable below.

The SL-1200M7L’s special-edition details shine through, with tonearms anodised in a golden hue, engraved serial numbers on each individual piece, and a gold-coloured slipmat with Technics logo. Further features are listed below.

High-rigidity cabinet and high-damping insulation for thorough shut-out of all vibrations, even during harsh operating conditions

Starting torque/brake speed adjustment function

Pitch-control function enables accurate and stable pitch adjustment

Reverse play function expands the flexibility of DJ playing styles

Stylus illuminator featuring a high-brightness and long-life LED

The Technics 1200 Series was launched as a popular direct-drive turntable in 1972, becoming a best seller. Epitomised by its powerful torque, easy operation, and high durability, the series is still highly acclaimed by DJs worldwide today.

You can find out more information about the new Technics SL-1200M7L turntable over at Technics at the link below, it is available to buy for £899.99, we suspect that this could end up being a popular turntable just like the original.

Source Technics

