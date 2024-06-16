50 Features Coming to the Mac with macOS Sequoia

The new macOS Sequoia introduces a wealth of new features and enhancements designed to elevate user experience, boost productivity, and optimize system performance. This update brings a fresh visual experience with dynamic and retro Macintosh wallpapers, allowing you to effortlessly switch between light and dark mode options to suit your preferences and environment. The video below from Brandon Butch shows us more than 50 features and changes that are coming to the Mac in this update.

Enhanced Window Management

Window management takes a leap forward with the introduction of advanced window tiling capabilities. You can now drag windows to the screen edges to tile them or use keyboard shortcuts for swift arrangement. Customize settings for margins and tiling behavior to create an optimized workspace that caters to your specific needs and preferences.

Drag windows to screen edges for easy tiling

Use keyboard shortcuts for quick window arrangement

Customize margins and tiling behavior settings

Video Conferencing Improvements

macOS Sequoia takes video conferencing to new heights with the introduction of new background options and a presenter overlay preview mode. These features empower you to maintain a professional and polished appearance during virtual meetings, ensuring effective communication and collaboration with colleagues and clients alike.

Safari, the default web browser in macOS, undergoes significant performance and efficiency enhancements. The highlights feature provides concise article summaries, allowing you to quickly grasp the essence of the content. The improved reader view and settings offer a more comfortable and customizable reading experience, while the prominent video viewer ensures that videos take center stage. Moreover, web app support is extended through the integration of extensions and content blockers, expanding the browser’s functionality and versatility.

Intuitive Settings and Accessibility

The settings menu in macOS Sequoia adopts a layout akin to iOS 18, providing a more intuitive and user-friendly navigation experience. The enhanced iCloud section offers better organization and streamlined access to your cloud services, ensuring a seamless and efficient management of your data.

Accessibility remains a top priority in this update, with features like hover text allowing for enlarged text views, catering to users with visual impairments. The introduction of vocal shortcuts enables you to create custom voice commands, making the system more accessible and accommodating to users with diverse needs.

Hover text for enlarged text views

Vocal shortcuts for custom voice commands

Improved accessibility features for diverse user needs

Enhanced Application Functionality

macOS Sequoia brings forth a dedicated passwords application, simplifying password management and two-factor authentication. This feature bolsters security while providing convenience, ensuring that your credentials remain protected at all times.

The calendar and reminders applications now boast seamless integration, allowing you to create reminders directly from the calendar app. This cohesive connection assists better organization and helps you stay on top of your schedule effortlessly.

The calculator app undergoes a comprehensive redesign, introducing scientific and programmer modes to cater to a wide range of calculation needs. Built-in unit conversion and math notes further expand its functionality, making it a versatile tool for various computational tasks.

The notes application receives notable enhancements, including text highlighting and collapsible sections, allowing better note organization. Live audio transcription adds a new dimension of utility, simplifying the process of capturing and reviewing spoken content.

Schedule messages to send later in the Messages app

Custom emoji reactions and text effects for personalized messaging

Updated graphics in the chess application for an engaging experience

Gaming and Creative Enhancements

Gaming on macOS Sequoia reaches new heights with the introduction of the game porting toolkit 2.0, which includes support for ray tracing. Personalized spatial audio further enhances the immersive experience, making gaming on macOS more enjoyable and captivating than ever before.

The Freeform application introduces scenes for organizing and presenting boards, while the snap-to-grid feature ensures precise alignment, facilitating the creation of clean and professional layouts. This update empowers users to express their creativity and collaborate effectively.

Maps, Photos, and Weather Updates

The maps application receives an upgrade, allowing you to explore popular hikes and create custom routes. Topographic maps provide detailed terrain information, enhancing your navigation experience and allowing you to plan your outdoor adventures with ease.

The photos application introduces new collections for days and trips, helping you organize your cherished memories effortlessly. The utilities section categorizes specific photo types, streamlining the process of finding and managing your images.

Stay informed about the weather with location-based updates for your home and work. The enhanced feels-like temperature display offers a more accurate representation of current conditions, ensuring you are always prepared for the day ahead.

Smart Home and Continuity Features

The home application undergoes updates, allowing you to manage guest access and connect your energy accounts seamlessly. Upcoming support for robot vacuum cleaners adds convenience to your smart home setup, making household chores a breeze.

The continuity feature introduces seamless notifications and drag-and-drop functionality between your iPhone and Mac. This integration enhances productivity and connectivity across your devices, allowing you to work more efficiently and stay connected on the go.

Seamless notifications and drag-and-drop between iPhone and Mac

Enhanced productivity and connectivity across devices

Looking ahead, Apple Intelligence AI features are expected to arrive later in the year, promising to further augment the capabilities of macOS Sequoia and transform the way you interact with your Mac.

macOS Sequoia represents a significant step forward in the evolution of Apple’s desktop operating system. With its comprehensive set of new features and enhancements, it aims to elevate user experience, boost productivity, and optimize system performance. From the fresh visual experience to the improved functionality of various applications, macOS Sequoia empowers you to work smarter, be more creative, and stay connected like never before.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



