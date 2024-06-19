Optoma ZK810TST 4K UHD laser projector

Optoma has recently introduced two groundbreaking fixed lens 4K UHD laser projectors, the ZK810T and ZK810TST, at InfoComm 2024. These projectors are designed to deliver high brightness, exceptional color accuracy, and unparalleled installation flexibility, making them ideal for professional installations. The ZK810TST model has even earned the prestigious InfoComm 2024 Best of Show Award by ProjectorCentral, highlighting its innovative features and superior performance.

Key Takeaways Two new 4K UHD laser projectors: ZK810T and ZK810TST

High brightness with 8,500 lumens

True 4K resolution for lifelike viewing experiences

Fixed lens design with full motorized lens-shift and focus

Engineered with DuraCore laser technology for 24/7 operation

Compatible with Optoma Management Suite (OMS)

InfoComm 2024 Best of Show Award for ZK810TST

High Brightness and True 4K Resolution

The ZK810T and ZK810TST projectors are designed to meet the growing demand for high brightness and true 4K resolution in professional installations. With an impressive brightness of 8,500 lumens, these projectors ensure that images are vivid and clear, even in well-lit environments. The true 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160) delivers stunningly detailed and lifelike visuals, making them perfect for applications that require high-quality image reproduction.

Innovative Fixed Lens Design

One of the standout features of the ZK810T and ZK810TST projectors is their fixed lens design. Unlike traditional projectors that require interchangeable lenses, these models offer a fixed, 4K telecentric lens design with full motorized lens-shift and focus. This design simplifies the installation process and reduces the overall cost, making them an attractive option for various fixed installation scenarios. The ZK810TST model, in particular, is the only 4K short throw projector on the market with a fixed lens at 8,500 lumens, providing ultimate installation flexibility without sacrificing performance.

Advanced DuraCore Laser Technology

Both projectors are engineered with Optoma’s DuraCore laser technology, which ensures long-lasting performance and reliability. The airtight, dust-resistant IP5X certified optical engine allows for 24/7 operation, making these projectors suitable for demanding environments. Additionally, the projectors feature a new IR sensor for increased range, four-corner correction, and 360-degree and portrait mode capabilities, offering superior versatility for complex installations.

Optoma Management Suite (OMS) Compatibility

The ZK810 series projectors are compatible with the Optoma Management Suite (OMS), an intuitive display management solution that streamlines operations for IT technicians and administrators. OMS allows users to monitor, diagnose, and control multiple audio/visual displays in real-time from a single platform, either locally or via the cloud. This added value enhances the overall user experience and simplifies the management of large-scale installations.

Pricing and Availability

The Optoma ZK810T and ZK810TST projectors are now available for purchase through authorized Optoma dealers and distributors. Pricing for the ZK810T starts at $8,999, while the ZK810TST is priced at $9,499. Both models come with a standard three-year warranty and a five-year or 12,000-hour light source warranty, ensuring peace of mind for users.

Optoma’s new ZK810T and ZK810TST 4K UHD laser projectors set a new standard for high brightness, color accuracy, and installation flexibility in the professional installation market. With their innovative fixed lens design, advanced DuraCore laser technology, and compatibility with the Optoma Management Suite, these projectors offer a comprehensive solution for various applications.

For those interested in exploring more about professional installation solutions, other areas such as audio-visual integration, advanced display technologies, and smart building management systems might also be of interest. These topics can provide further insights into creating immersive and efficient environments for both commercial and educational settings.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals