Dual vision 4K vehicle dash cam with night vision from just $95

If you are in the market for a 4K dash cam for your vehicle you may be interested in the 70mai A800: Dual-vision 4K Dash Cam which has launched via Indiegogo this month. Equipped with a wealth of features including nightvision, 4K resolution, ADAS, parking surveillance, integrated GPS and more, check out the overview video below to learn more.

The A800 has been specifically designed to provide tog refers with video and vivid, clear images even in low-light conditions using a 3D DNR (Dynamic Noise Reduction) tech, F/1.8 aperture lens and a smart algorithm that significantly reduces image noise and automatically adjusts the exposure balance. Early bird pledges are available from $95 offering a 36% saving off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during September 2020.

“70mai A800 is an in-car DVR that delivers day-and-night cinema-quality (up to 4k resolution) images in dual vision. It’s equipped with the leading ADAS (Advanced Driving Assistant System) tech that boosts your driving safety. When the vehicle is parked, the parking mode will monitor the car’s surroundings and automatically start recording if any collision is detected. Recordings are stored locally and can be viewed in-app for on-site download and instant sharing.”

“Built around a powerful Sony IMX 415 CMOS image sensor, the A800 dash cam records 4K UHD videos with a wide-angle 140° FOV. Combined the optional rear cam*, every important detail in the front or rear of the vehicle can be recorded clearly to provide irrefutable video evidence or capture the landscape along your journey with cinema-quality video.In front-vision recording mode, the max resolution is 3840 x 2160. In dual-vision recording mode, the max resolution for front and rear view will be 2560 x 1600 and 1920 x 1080 respectively.”

Source : Indiegogo

