DIVA 4K camera drone from $289

DIVA is designed to be foldable with portability in mind, when folded, DIVA is almost as small as a regular smartphone, enabling you to bring your DIVA 4K camera drone with you without any inconvenience. Designed to be easy-to-use the drone is equipped with 4K aerial camera and on a full charge is capable of flying for up to 26 minutes. Specifications of the 4K camera fitted to the drone include a maximum frame rate up to 60FPS (1080P), allow sharing on social media platforms and stream compression rate up to 60Mps with field of view at 80°.

Available to back via Indiegogo early bird pledges start from $289 offering a considerable 27% discount off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to commence during April 2020. Check out the overview video below to learn more about the affordable 4K camera drone.

“One-Key takeoff and landing are built-in for simple control. Choose the controls that are more suitable for you and discover new ways to fly. DIVA‘s detachable control joystick is designed to provide our users with a comfortable grip. The real-time image transmission is capable of 2KM range, making the flight with DIVA more adventurous”

“Leveraging on our research and development effort, we provide an aerodynamic design with overlapping lines on the surface for structural optimization. This improved DIVA overall stability and durability performance. Due to the unremitting pursuit of technology and image quality, we selected 4K HD lens with 1200W effective pixel for better photosensitive and accurate color ability. Image Sensor: 1/3 inch; FOV: 80˚ wide lens; Aperture: F2.0”

