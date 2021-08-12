Mony Mint mini 4G Android phone hits Indiegogo from $99

If you are looking for the smallest possible smartphone then the Mony Mint might be worth more investigation. Offering an Android powered 4G phone for just $99 with features such as dual sims and a battery capable of providing up to 72 hours of standby the Mony Mint is available in two color options Blue and Black.

The mini phone supports most of the 4G network carriers worldwide, including Asia, Europe, America, and more and features a five megapixel camera on the rear and a two megapixel selfie camera. Powered by a quad core one point 5G CPU supported by 3 GB of memory and equipped with 64 GB of storage with the ability to expand this to 128 GB using microSD cards the tiny phone measures just 89.5 x 45.5 x 11.5 mm in size.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $99 or £71 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the Mony Mint campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Mony Mint 4G mini phone project watch the promotional video below.

“All you need is a Mint – the smallest 4G smartphone, includes just the essentials and liberates you from social anxiety. Let the phone just be a phone. Mint is small enough to slip into your pocket without the worry of size and weight. You can carry it around with you all day without noticing it and have it ready to use anytime you need it. The perfect size fits neatly into the palm of your hand.”

“Mint’s elegant and sleek design is a homage to the Apple design aesthetic. It has classic squared-off sides and a minimalist interface, with just volume & power buttons, along with a Type-C port. Mint is small enough to fit into any pocket. It’s super lightweight and easy to carry around for outdoor activities, sports, or jogging.”

“With its dual sim card function, Mint makes working is a breeze using a second number for business or travel. With its 1250 mAh battery capacity, a single charge allows Mint to last for up to 72 hours. (Working time will vary depending upon the apps, tasks and calls that are required.)”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the 4G mini phone, jump over to the official Mony Mint crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

