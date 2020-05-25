40 Years of Pac-Man featured on This Week On Xbox

Major Nelson has released a new This Week On Xbox episode bringing you all the latest Xbox news, latest games and trailers.this week’s episode celebrates a number of anniversaries including two years of State of Decay 2, 40 years of PAC-MAN, four years of Overwatch, and five years of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Together with new Xbox Game Pass additions and more.

“On May 22, 1980, the release of Pac-Man took place, published by the Japanese company Bandai Namco, initially only for arcade machines, and then ported to a variety of major platforms of the era, such as Atari 2600, Commodore 64, IMB PC or Apple II. The game was created by Toru Iwatani, then a 25-year-old employee of the company, previously working on flippers. The game consists of eating all the small dots in the maze of each of the 256 levels.”

Don’t forget you can watch This Week On Xbox from the Community section of the Xbox One dashboard in Canada, the UK and the US or watch it on the Xbox YouTube channel.

Source : Major Nelson

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals