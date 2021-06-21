X-Power 4 Stroke model engine kit is water-cooled

Petrol heads all those looking to learn more about the workings of engines may be interested in a new 4 Stroke, water-cooled, working model engine kit called the X-Power which has launched via Kickstarter this month and already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 24 days remaining. The two cylinder engine consists of more than 100 parts which need to be fitted together to make the 4-stroke and 2-cylinder engine work.

Providing a great understanding of the core principles of engine operation. “X-Power is an amazing DIY experience that help you relieve the daily stress. When you work with X-Power, everything else fades away and a new world is yours!” The model engine kit runs at up to 16,000 RPM and can be used in a wide variety of applications and even your remote-control models and supports 1:10, 1:12, and 1:14 scale models if desired.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $399 or £289 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the X-Power campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the X-Power model engine kit project watch the promotional video below.

“X-Power is a build-it-yourself kit that includes every single nut, bolt and everything else required to assemble a working model engine kit and explore your creativity. From beginner to expert, it is a fun way to explore DIY and create your first model engine kit. The weight of the whole engine kit is 590g. Lightweight structure design can be better compatible with RC models, greatly improving the unit power outer ratio.”

“As Mary Lou Cook says ‘Creativity is inventing, experimenting, growing, taking risks, breaking rules, making mistakes, and having fun.’ That’s why X-Power is an ideal DIY kit for everyone to unleash your creativity and challenge your mind. You can build a working 4-stroke and 2-cylinder engine all by yourself just like a professional mechanic. All pieces are made with high-quality aluminum and they are very precise, which provides you a wonderful craftship experience.”

