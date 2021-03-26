Water-cooled Raspberry Pi cluster performance tested

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts and PC system builders may be interested in performance tests carried out on a water-cooled Raspberry Pi cluster built by YouTuber Michael Klements. The awesome build consists of eight Raspberry Pi 4B 2GB mini PC systems all watercooled and connected via a TP-Link 16 Port Ethernet Switch. Klements puts his watercooled Raspberry Pi cluster against an Apple MacBook to see how each fares against each other using a script is written in Python to find prime numbers.

“I recently built this water-cooled Raspberry Pi cluster and now it’s time to put it to the test. I ran it against a Windows PC, a MacBook Air and a single Raspberry Pi to see how it compares. On each platform, we searched for all of the primes numbers up to a certain limit and compared the times it took to reach the target limit. You’ll be surprised by the results! People have also asked to compare the cluster to one of AMD’s Ryzen CPUs, so if any of you have one then please download the script below and try running it on your computer. I’d also be interested in seeing how a Pi 400 compares.”

Source : Michael Klements : DIY Life

