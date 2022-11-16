ASCAND precision laser color 3D scanner powered by your phone

If you are looking for a convenient way to scan, real life, 3D objects, creating digital representations, that can be imported into 3D modelling software and 3D printed. You might be interested in a new precision laser colour 3D scanner launched via Kickstarter this month, which is now available to back.

The team of developers at ASCAND based in Hamburg, Germany have created a portable precise, yet, powerful 3D scanner that uses the power of your smartphone to scan objects. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the clever project from roughly $102 or £87 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Say goodbye to having to scrap and re-purchase new 3D scan hardware for version 2, 3, 4, 5, or “next generation” editions. Just because you want to get your hands on the latest feature set in the exciting and dynamic world of 3D scanning.

Traditional 3D scanners are stuck with whatever was placed into the box during production. This is especially bad if you want to get started on a budget getting your “feet wet”, then expand into something less “DIY”, and finally look into a professional solution delivering all the bells and whistles you can expect from the $1000++ investment traditional vendors require.”

3D scanner

If the ASCAND crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the ASCAND 3D scanner project check out the promotional video below.

“ASCAND’s capabilities grow with every phone upgrade, with every increase of cloud computing power, and with every upgrade we roll out. Starting with a FREE community service for starters up to a professional plan for those who need it. Today even a single average Cloud Rack is orders of magnitude more powerful than the Single Board Computers built into most of today’s 3D scanners. And it is very likely that the camera built into the phone in your pocket is significantly better than what sits in an expensive 3D scanner box.”

“ASCAND uses “laser triangulation” technology combined with powerful artificial intelligence and computer vision algorithms running on a scalable server network in the Cloud. This grid is orders of magnitudes more powerful than the single-board computers squashed into traditional scanners or the chips that power even the most advanced phones.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the 3D scanner, jump over to the official ASCAND crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals