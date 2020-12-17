Zodiac 3D printer nozzles offer a “new standard in 3D printing”

A new range of 3D printer nozzles have been launched via Kickstarter this month in the form of the Zodiac nozzle range. Offering a high-performance nozzles with military grade coatings for “perfect 3D printing results”.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $32 or £23, offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Zodiac nozzle Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2021. To learn more about the Zodiac nozzle project view the promotional video below.

“We started out as makers and grew up with the community from the beginning. At first we printed with regular filaments and equipment. But not too long after, we exceeded the boundaries of existing materials: longer operating times, more technical filaments and higher quality expectations demanded the maximum from currently available 3D printer parts – especially the nozzles.”

“After over a year of hard work, we were able to produce a first small batch of our ZODIAC nozzles. We used these samples to thoroughly evaluate and fine tune them for mass production. A test sell showed great customer feedback and demand for additional types. We now need your support to scale up our production and make these masterpieces available for everyone!”

Choose between the [CRB] and [PRO] Zodiac 3D printer nozzles depending on your intended usage: For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications, jump over to the official Zodiac nozzle crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

