G Dry 3D printer filament storage and dryer box hits Kickstarter

Those of you lucky to enough to own a 3D printer, may be interested in a new 3D printing filament storage system and dryer, aptly named the G Dry. Designed to store two reels of 3D printing filament the G Dry provides an easy way to maintain the quality of your expensive 3D printing filament, keeping it safe from moisture contamination and temperature fluctuations.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly €80 or £74, offering a discount off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the 3D printer filament storage and dryer box Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, European shipping is expected to take place sometime during December 2020. To learn more about the 3D printer filament storage and dryer box project watch the promotional video below.

“Anyone involved in 3D printing is familiar with the problem that almost all filaments remove moisture from the environment. As a result, the quality of the printed results deteriorates. This often results in clogged nozzles and irregularities. Since we couldn’t find a product on the market that met our high expectations, we created G Dry. G Dry has made it its business to fill this gap with its own product. From this idea, a high-quality and universally applicable drying housing for filament rolls has been developed in the last few months. It not only solves the problem, but lets you print with any printer and any material without worries and frustration. We need your support to bring our young company forward. We want to use your support especially to finance the production of housings.”

“G Dry is an innovative team with a passion for 3D printing. We hope to give loyal followers and new fans their first opportunity to experience our latest technology and enable faster production. That’s why we bring the G Dry MK2 & MK2+ to Kickstarter. We hope that Kickstarter will help us to finance more exciting projects in the future.We love being a member of the Kickstarter community and hope that our products can help to contribute through innovative 3D printing technology. With your help, we can share our passion for creativity and technology and help make the world of 3D printing a better place.”

The 3D printer filament storage system allows you to store either 1.75 mm or 2.85 mm filament and the storage system can easily be modified for either. Other features include an integrated display for humidity and temperature, smooth running ball bearing wheels to keep your filament rolling smoothly as it’s needed, as well as a “snap-locking” door closure for an airtight seal.

Features and benefits :

– Steel housing welded airtight

– Snap lock

– Durable hinges without play

– Smooth running bearings for low resistance

– Easy change of the drying pads / loose granules can be used

– Easy insertion of new filament (1,75mm / 2,85mm)

– Integrated display for humidity and temperature

– Transparent door

– PTFE tubing

– 2 roll printing, 3 roll storage

– Active drying during printing

– Heating function up to approx. 90

– Easy temperature control

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs, jump over to the official 3D printer filament storage and dryer box crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

