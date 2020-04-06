New Creality CR-5 PRO Desktop 3D printer

The development team at Creality has unveiled their new single extrusion FFF desktop 3D printer specifically designed to provide reliable, accurate 3D prints every time. Unveiled last month the 3D printer will soon be available to pre,order worldwide and features a cartesian axis system, making the CR-5 Pro more structurally rigid and accurate than a delta or polar 3D printer, say it’s creators. Check out the promotional video below to learn more about the 3d printers construction and features.

The Creality CR-5 Pro3D printer offers a print volume of 300 x 225 x 380 mm and offers a print precision of up to 100 mm and X and Y axis position precision of up to 0.012mm. All enclosed in a carborundum glass plate housing to help maintain printing temperatures and also provide easy viewing as the printer carries out its operation.

“We are noticing a growing demand for better print quality and more supportive printing materials from consumers, so the CR-5 Pro is here to meet the challenge of making professional-quality 3D printing more accessible. Users will get exact end-use parts from CR-5 Pro, without sacrificing affordability,” said Engineer of Creality R&D Andrew.

Features of the Creality CR-5 Pro3D printer :

– Enclosed Build Chamber: CR-5 Pro will be quite outstanding with an all-metal chamber in white. Transparent Acrylic plates are added on the front, right and left sides, which is convenient to monitor real-time printing and helpful for maintaining the temperature within the print area.

– A top enclosure is optional for a DIY upgrade to make the machine completely sealed.

– Utilizing a single Bowden extrusion system as the filament feeding mechanism. CR-5 Pro ensures such a stable filament transmission through a PTFE tube to the nozzle in the hot end, meanwhile, allows users to increase print speed and precision, not burdened a heavy hot end. Moreover, the hot end is upgraded to a newly designed nozzle structure with a powerful cooling fan, which makes it more possible to 3D print flexible filaments like ABS and TPU.

“Furthermore, the electrical component on CR-5 Pro includes a silent motherboard with the ATMEL 2560 master chip to guarantee smooth motion, effective heat dissipation, and precise voltage control. The quality 24V/350W MeanWell power supply supports voltage adjustment between 115V and 230V, promoting rapid heating-up and electric safety at the same time. CR-5 Pro leaves users with a silent and safe printing experience.”

Specifications of the Creality CR-5 Pro3D printer include :

– Print Size: 300 x 225 x 380mm

– Machine Size: 530 x 487 x 612mm

– Package Szie： 625 x 547 x 710mm

– Filament diameter: 1.75 mm PLA/ABS

– ile Format: STL/OBJ/AMF

– Layer Heigh: 0.1-0.4mm

– Sicer software: Creality Slicer, Cura, Simplify3D, Repetier-Host

– Connectivity: Online/SD card

– Mainboard: ATmega2560 Silent board

– UI interface: 4.3inch touch screen

As soon as details on pricing and availability are confirmed by Creality for the new CR-5 Pro3D printer we will keep you up to speed as always. In the meantime jump over to the official Creality website for the full range of printer, specifications and pre-ordering information.

Source : Creatlity

