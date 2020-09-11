3D printed mobile soldering station and power supply

Makers, developers and electronic enthusiasts searching for a 3D printing project to keep them busy this weekend may be interested in a DIY mobile soldering station created by Prusa Printers member “stratos-vasilas”.

“An enclosure for a DC to DC buck converter and a clone Hakko T12 soldering iron, it’s a very practical mobile work station for electronics projects. The iron is extremely good for the price and the PSU offers voltage and amperage readings, voltage and current control, as well as an on off switch for the output. In this configuration it can provide 15 to 0 volts and up to 3 Amps. It also has an input voltage reading option so you can check if the battery is well charged.”

“On the side there are 2 push button switches for the PSU and the soldering iron. It mounts on top of the battery adapter with screws. All screws used are M3 and optionally you can use M3 threaded inserts. The holes for the banana plugs and the iron holder are not included in the file, but they can be easily drilled after the print is done. I have not taken photos of the inside cause it is pretty crowded with wires but if anyone is interested I can take it apart and take some. I designed it on fusion 360, and the iron holder is a slight remix of thing: 2154905.”

For more information on the complete project together with more images

Source : stratos-vasilas : Adafruit

