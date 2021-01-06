3D Printed Raspberry Pi bartop arcade console

If you have considered building a Raspberry Pi arcade console, but don’t have the room for a full arcade cabinet or would like something a little more portable. You may be interested in a new 8 inch retro gaming Raspberry Pi powered bar top games console created and kindly published GitHub user “geaz”. The simplyRetro D8 has a 3D printed outer casing, buttons and frame and was built using Fusion 360 and is now available to download from Github ready to 3D print.

“This is a quite an easy build to print and assemble, but some of the screws are very hard to reach. I don’t think you are able to pull off this build without the usage of a ratchet (a small one or one with an extension)!”

“I wanted a build without any visible screws and minimal amount of parts which are able to break. There is surely a way to accomplish these tasks with better screw holes. If you know one, you are free to edit the model (Fusion 360 Archive File in the CAD folder).”

“The model was designed in Fusion 360. The STLs are in the Thingiverse downloads and the Github repository. Furthermore, there is an exported Fusion 360 Archive File ready to download.Furthermore the used audio circuit is not great. Many interferences on high volumes. Go ahead and improve it, if you want.”

Source : Adafruit : Github

