3D printed full-size retro Apple Macintosh desktop computer the “Brewintosh”

Kevin Noki has successfully completed a project where he designed and 3D printed a full-size, functional replica of the retro Apple Macintosh, which he calls the “Brewintosh.” This custom-built machine is modeled after the Macintosh Plus and incorporates a variety of modern and salvaged components to mimic the original’s functionality.

The backbone of the Brewintosh is a Linux-based thin client, a compact and efficient computer that drives the whole system. Noki has skillfully used a Mini vMac emulator, a program that mimics the old Macintosh, to bring the vintage experience to life on this modern setup. This combination of a simple operating system and emulation software is what makes the Brewintosh feel like you’re stepping back into the 1980s, but with the reliability of today’s technology.

The journey to create the Brewintosh started with a detailed study of the original Macintosh Plus. Noki took great care to replicate its iconic look and size, transforming these details into a blueprint for 3D printing. The actual printing took more than two days, showing the level of detail and dedication that went into this project.

3D printed Macintosh Case

Noki didn’t stop at just the outer shell. He found a 10-inch screen from a second-hand store and gave it a modern touch with energy-saving LED backlighting. This screen isn’t just bright; it’s also adjustable, so you can set it just right for your eyes, thanks to a handy dimmer switch.

“After months of hard work, I finally managed to 3D print my own homemade full-size Macintosh, I named it the “Brewintosh.” Built from an old thin client running Linux and a modified Mini vMac, it can boot from a modified floppy drive and share files via SD cards. Watch this video to see how I put it all together!”

The Brewintosh isn’t just for show—it works with 3.5-inch floppy disks and can be connected to Apple keyboards and mice. This means you can enjoy the nostalgic feel of inserting a floppy disk and hearing that familiar sound, all while using a device that fits seamlessly into today’s digital world.

Putting together the Brewintosh was no small feat. It took Noki 40 weeks and 29 detailed steps to assemble this masterpiece. His knowledge in combining hardware components was essential, ensuring that every part worked together perfectly. The result is a machine that doesn’t just look like the original Macintosh Plus—it operates like one too.

Kevin Noki's Brewintosh stands as a unique piece of work that bridges the gap between the past and the present. It's a creative and functional nod to the Macintosh Plus, crafted with a 3D-printed exterior, powered by a Linux system, and brought to life with emulation software. For those who love retro computing or are simply fascinated by the progression of technology, the Brewintosh offers a rare and delightful experience.

Image Credit : Kevin Noki



