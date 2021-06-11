Callisto II retro 3D printed computer

Retro computer and 3D printing enthusiasts looking for a project to keep them busy this weekend may be interested in a new Callisto II project published to the Hackaday and Thingiverse websites by creator “Pigeonaut”. The 3D printed retro computer requires no screws no glue and snaps together, offering an easy way to create a full-sized retro inspired computer you can print on a Prusa 3D printer or similar. Check out the video below to learn more about the project which uses a 4:3 ratio 8-inch CRT display and is equipped with a full mechanical keyboard as well as a access hatch to easily modify and configure the on-board hardware.

“We brought back the all in one design after poor sales from the Europa. We think the Europa was too ahead of its time. To make things right, we have fired the employee who designed the Europa and we hope they learn their lesson (Although we think they may have started their own successful animation company..). We built the Callisto II from the ground up. As you may have already noticed, we have removed the floppy drive in the Callisto II. Why did we do this? The answer is simple: Courage. It’s time to push the industry forward past floppy drives. We will be releasing an external floppy drive (sold separately) for our users that still prefer to use floppies in the current year.”

Source : Adafruit : Thingiverse : Pigeonaut

