Awesome 3D printed Catan magnetic multicolored game board

Thingiverse member TheRooster has recreated a fantastic three-dimensional Catan board game using magnets and 3D printing which has been finished to a superb quality and is definitely one to print off if you are a Catan fan. The project is a spin-off from an earlier project published by Argurth and has been modified to suit the creator’s preferences. Jump over to the Thingiverse website for everything you need to 3D print your very own via the link below.

“The individual tiles were too large for my Elegoo Mars printer, so I shrank them a little bit to fit. That required adjusting the circle pocket for the number discs. I also wanted to hollow out the tiles in order to use less resin. Due to various reasons I ended up modifying every single piece from this collection other than the road and crossroad. I’ll post my modified files for those who want to use a resin printer for the added details.”

Source: Thingiverse : Adafruit

