Bloodfields 3D printable tabletop game

Bloodfields 3D printed tabletop wargame created by Titanforge Gamesis now available to back on Kickstarter with early bird pledges for the Starter Set available from $29 or roughly £24. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the game mechanics and the 3D printable mini is included with the game.

“Welcome to the first tabletop skirmish wargame system that you can print entirely on your home 3D printer! Back us today and download over 100 ready-to-print fantasy models! You will easily turn the pre-supported STL files into physical miniatures for all purposes you can imagine. 3D printing has never been more simple!

Bloodfields wargame will keep on living long after this Kickstarter campaign ends. Digital models, the universality of 3D printers, and the web app will allow Bloodfields to expand MONTHLY. To guarantee it, we will use our Patreon page. It will be a source of new models, rules, scenarios, and serve as a basic instrument for the community.”

“All known dimensions of the multi-realm branch out from one place. The Bloodfields. Their endless plateaus contain blueprints of all the things that can be. But they come at a cost. The grounds require a never-ending offering of blood spilled in battle.The first beings born off the Bloodfields had to keep them satiated through gory festivals of violence. Many have died and many have become powerful beyond comprehension, thus becoming Gods.

The Gods have then created other realms. Filled them with magic and creatures of all kinds. But with one selfish purpose in mind. To ensure a never-ending stream of the most valuable resource – blood. Every war, every disagreement, and even the smallest quarrel between Gods is therefore settled on the Bloodfields. And Gods always bring the greatest warriors from their realms to remain invincible!”

Source : Kickstarter

