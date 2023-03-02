Arduino GIGA R1 WiFi dual core 32-bits microcontroller

Arduino enthusiasts might be interested in a new powerful dual core 32-bits microcontroller unveiled by the official Arduino team this week in the form of the Arduino GIGA R1 WiFi. Priced at $72.82 the microcontroller is now available to purchase from the official Arduino online store. When compared to its predecessors the Arduino GIGA R1 WiFi support from 6 to 24 volts.

The Arduino GIGA R1 WiFi is a dual-core Cortex processor up to 400 MHZ, with Wi-Fi and 76 pins, 12 analog inputs supporting up to 24V, generating infinite possibilities in robotics, IoT, music, computer vision, CNC, and advanced interfaces.

“Microcontroller (STM32H747XI): This dual core 32-bits microcontroller allows you have two brain talking to each other (a Cortex®-M7 at 480 MHz and a Cortex®-M4 at 240 MHz) you can even run micropython in one and Arduino in the other. GPIOs and extra pins: We wanted to keep the same form factor of the Mega and the Due, so you can easily adapt your custom made shields to the GIGA R1 WiFi (remember this board works at 3.3V though!) and we added extra headers to access extra pins, leaving the total count to 76 GPIO pins, and the best part, you can access them from underneath, so keep your project as it is and just think on how to expand it. Also, we added two new pins: a VRTC so you can connect a battery to keep the RTC running while the board is off and an OFF pin so you can shut down the board.”

“Wireless communication (Murata 1DX): Whether you prefer Wi-Fi® or Bluetooth®, the GIGA R1 WiFi got you covered. You can even quickly connect to the Arduino IoT Cloud and keep track of your project remotely. And if you are concerned about the security of the communication, the ATECC608A keeps everything under control.”

“Hardware ports and communication: Following the legacy of the Arduino Mega and the Arduino Due, the GIGA R1 WiFi has 4 UARTs (hardware serial ports), 3 I2C ports (1 more than its predecessors), 2 SPI ports (1 more than its predecessors), 1 FDCAN. The GIGA R1 WiFi has extra connectors on board which will facilitate the creation of your project without any extra hardware.”

