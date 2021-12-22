27 inch iMac rumored to come in multiple colors

The 27 inch iMac is rumored to launch sometime next year, we are expecting the device in the first quarter of 2022, probably around March time.

We have heard rumors of possibly two models, a 27 inch iMac and a 27 inch iMac Pro, according to a recent report Apple will offer the new 27 inch Mac in multiple colors like the 24-inch model.

The new larger iMac will come with a similar design to the 24-inch model and they are expected to come with the new Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max Apple silicon processors.

The newly designed iMac should come with a wide range of ports, this is expected to include USC-C, Thunderbolt, HDMI, and an SD card slot.

It is not clear as yet whether Apple will offer the same colors for the 27-inch model as the 24-inch model, the 24-inch model is currently available in a choice of colors that include blue, green, red, silver, yellow, orange, and purple.

Apple is expected to launch a range of new Macs in 2022, this should also include a new Mac Mini which is rumored to get an updated design and also come with the new M1 Max and M1 Pro processors. We can also expect a new MacBook Air and more devices.

Source MacRumors

