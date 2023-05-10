LG UltraGear 49″ 240Hz refresh 32:9 Dual QHD gaming monitor

LG has launched a new large curved screen this week in the form of the UltraGear gaming monitor that measures 49 inches in size and offers users a Dual QHD 5,120 x 1,440 pixel resolution with a curvature of 1000R. Other features include VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification together with a 3000:1 contrast ratio and a 1000-nit peak brightness.

The LG 49GR85DC-B gaming monitor offers connectivity via DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1, both of which let users enjoy smooth gaming at 240 Hz in Dual QHD resolution for a price of $1,300 and is now available to purchase throughout the United States and will soon be available throughout Europe and Asia later this year.

“Featuring a 49-inch Dual QHD (5,120 x 1,440) resolution panel with a 1000R curvature, LG’s new UltraGear gaming monitor provides sharp, vibrant images that fill the user’s field of vision. The combination of the monitor’s generous screen width and 240 Hz refresh rate helps create an expansive and more responsive game environment – making titles feel more real and dynamic. “

“VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified, the 49GR85DC also has a 3000:1 contrast ratio and a 1000-nit peak brightness, producing vivid colors and deep, nuanced blacks. With its three-sided, virtually borderless design, the monitor enables users to stay focused as they battle their opponents or explore their favorite virtual worlds.”

“As the gaming monitor market continues to mature and grow, so too does the demand for expansive displays offering high refresh rates and superb picture quality,” said Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “Designed for gaming, but equally suited to multitasking, the new LG UltraGear is a versatile, premium display solution that shows our commitment and ability to satisfy the diverse needs of today’s consumers.”

Source : LG





