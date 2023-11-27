2024 Porsche Panamera in action (Video)

Last week Porsche lifted the curtain on the latest iteration of its Panamera, marking an exciting new chapter for this iconic model. As the third generation rolls out, it brings along a host of enhancements that make it more than just a step up from its predecessors. Expect to be wowed by its sleek new design, ramped-up performance, and cutting-edge tech features.

For those in the UK, the journey into luxury begins at £79,500 for the new V6 Panamera. And for the ultimate experience, the top-tier Turbo – now revamped as an E-Hybrid – can be yours for £141,400 on the road. The video below from Porsche gives us a look at the new Panamera.

The Porsche Panamera is entering its third model generation. The sports car manufacturer’s luxury sedan emphasises its sporting character with even more powerful drive systems. The profile is enhanced by a fundamentally modernised operating concept and plenty of innovative technology.

These include the new Porsche Active Ride suspension system, which combines a significantly higher level of comfort with the sporting driving characteristics for which Porsche is famous. The integration of the user’s own digital ecosystem into the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) offers new ways of interacting with the car. The technical yet elegant, dynamic design of the new Panamera gives the model line’s attractive proportions a fresh update. A wide range of driver assistance systems and a fundamentally redesigned, driver-centred interior enhance the driving experience.

You can find out more details about the new 2024 Porsche Panamera over at the Porsche website at the link below, the car certainly looks impressive from the video.

Source Porsche



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals