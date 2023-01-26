2024 Polestar 2 comes with 635 km range

Polestar has unveiled their updated 2024 Polestar 2 and this new EV comes with a range of up to 635 km or 394.5 miles.

The car also comes with some other updates including quicker charging, a refined ride, and rear-wheel drive for single-motor models of the car.

“Typically in the car industry, a facelift introduces superficial visual changes that often destroy the original intention of the car’s design theme. With the new model year Polestar 2, we rather went below the surface and upgraded substantial tech and mechanical components of the electric drivetrain. This is the best Polestar 2 yet, and with the updated front design with the new SmartZone, the best looking one, too,” says Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath.

Polestar 2 first entered the highly competitive premium EV market in 2019, blending Scandinavian design and excellent usability with fun driving characteristics and a dedication to sustainability. It was the first car in the world to feature an infotainment system powered by Android Automotive OS with Google built-in, an experience that continues to evolve and lead the industry. This unique mix of qualities quickly made Polestar 2 a customer favourite, available in 27 markets globally and having surpassed the 100,000 unit production mark in late 2022.

Source Polestar





