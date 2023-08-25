2024 Kia Soul pricing revealed

Kia has announced the pricing for the 2024 Kia Soul in the USA, The car is available in a range of different trim levels and pricing for the car starts at $19,990 before the destination fee which is $1,325.

The Soul S model starts at $22,490, there is also an EX Model which costs $24,290 and a GT-Line model which costs $23,590, tteh car comes with a 2.0 litre MPI engine that produces 147 horsepower.

Soul redefined the boxy small-car segment when it was first launched in 2009 and has evolved steadily since, appealing to customers across generations with its edgy good looks, practicality, advanced technology and feature-packed trims. The segment-busting urban runabout continues to shine for the 2024 model year with a new EX Designer Package. The new package features 18-inch alloy wheels, a combination of cloth and artificial leather seats as well as Umber Interior Color Package. Models equipped with Smart Key also include a new “sleep mode” that activates 40 seconds after locking the vehicle to help prevent hackers from duplicating the smart key frequency.

You can find out more details about the new 2024 Kia Soul over at the Kia website at the link below, you can also find out more information on when it will be available and the specific features that are available with the various trim levels.

Source Kia



