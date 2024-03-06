2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV unveiled

Dodge has unveiled its next-generation charger and the car is an electric vehicle with 670 horsepower, the new Dodge Charger Daytona it will come with some impressive performance, including a 0 to 60 miles per hour time of 3.3 seconds.

This next-generation muscle car blends traditional muscle car ethos with cutting-edge electric vehicle (EV) technology, heralding a new era for performance cars. The 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona not only retains but enhances the legendary status of its predecessors by delivering up to 670 horsepower, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds. Such performance metrics ensure the Charger Daytona’s position as the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car, a title it proudly claims.

Each model in the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona series comes equipped with standard Direct Connection Stage kits, enhancing vehicle performance right from the launch. This move to electric marks the debut of vehicles on the new STLA Large platform, showcasing its high-performance and multi-energy capabilities. Notably, all Charger Daytona models feature all-wheel drive as standard, underscoring their commitment to superior handling and traction under all conditions.

Performance is further enhanced by the massive 16-inch Brembo vented rotors and six-piston front/four-piston rear fixed calipers, which increase the swept area significantly over the outgoing SRT models. The Charger Daytona also boasts the largest tire package ever on a Dodge Charger, featuring 20-inch wheels with staggered Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperCar 3 tires, ensuring exceptional grip and handling.

Innovative Race Options such as Donut Mode, Drift Mode, and unique Race Prep options, alongside a one-button Press Experience that alters the vehicle’s personality, ensure the Charger Daytona is as versatile as it is powerful. The Drive Experience Recorder further enhances its appeal to performance enthusiasts by providing synchronized logging of audio, video, and vehicle data for drag and circuit race analysis.

The future lineup will also include two internal combustion engine (ICE) options, the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O. and the 420-horsepower Charger SIXPACK S.O., powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo I-6 Hurricane engine. Additionally, two-door coupe versions of the all-electric Scat Pack and R/T models are set to begin production in mid-2024, with the four-door Daytona Scat Pack and R/T models, as well as the gas-powered Charger SIXPACK models, scheduled to start in Q1 2025. You can find out more details about the new Dodge Charger Daytona and the other models in the range over at the Dodge website at the link below.

Source Stellantis



