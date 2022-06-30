2023 Lexus ES gets style and technology updates

Lexus has unveiled their 2023 Lexus ES, the car gets a number of upgrades over the previous model, this includes a range of styling and technology upgrades.

The new 2023 Lexus ES comes with an upgraded multimedia system and a new F Sport Design model grade and more.

Introduced in 2018, the ES has proved attractive to private and business customers alike who appreciate its high levels of comfort and convenience. The ease-of-use quality is at the heart of the model’s new multimedia system, which provides faster response, more intuitive operation and access to more functions. New features include cloud-based navigation, improved recognition of voice commands and wireless smartphone integration using Apple CarPlay (a wired connection can be used for Android Auto).

Cloud-based navigation gives access to real-time road and traffic information for easier journey planning and avoidance of delays. It can also be used to access information on local fuel prices and parking. If cloud connection should be lost, an embedded navigation provided on higher grade models can be used.

You can find out more information about the new 2023 Lexus ES over at Lexus at the link below, the car will go into production in August.

