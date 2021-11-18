2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid aims at 39 MPG

Many automotive buyers today don’t want cars; they want SUVs. The downside to wanting a larger and heavier vehicle is typically reduced fuel economy. Kia has revealed the all-new 2023 Sportage Hybrid at the LA Auto Show. It utilizes a 226 horsepower turbocharged hybrid powertrain promising better performance and up to 39 MPG.

Kia says the vehicle has a driving range of over 500 miles and reduces CO2 emissions by nearly 40 percent compared to the previous model. In addition, the hybrid version is available with Active AWD for those in states where winter weather is an issue. The hybrid is based on the all-new Sportage revealed last month.

It’s larger in every dimension and promises best in class rear legroom and cargo space. It’s available with dual panoramic 12.3-inch displays and comes with eight standard Active Driver Assistance Systems. The powertrain utilizes a 1.6-liter turbo engine with a 44-kilowatt electric motor for a combined 226 horsepower. While Kia is targeting 39 MPG, official fuel economy ratings aren’t available.

