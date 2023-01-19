2023 Jeep Avenger 1st Edition starts at £36,500

Jeep has announced the pricing for their new 2023 Jeep Avenger 1st Edition, the car will start at £36,500 on the road in the UK.

This is the first 100 percent electric Jeep and it comes with a range of up to 248 miles, the first edition model comes in a choice of three colors, Sun, Graphite and Volcano.

Pre-orders have opened for the European Car of the Year 2023 winner, Jeep Avenger 1st Edition, the brand’s first-ever fully electric SUV, with prices starting from £36,500 OTR.

Ahead of the full range launch in June, the limited edition Avenger is a modern, fun and desirable SUV appealing to customers looking for a capable, compact, modern all-electric Jeep.

True to the Jeep DNA, the new Avenger offers impressive ground clearance, approach, breakover and departure angles for its segment.

It delivers a modern and technologically advanced interior with class leading space for cargo and contents.

Thanks to the high power (max power 156hp, 115kW) and torque (max torque 260Nm) in addition to a specific e-powertrain calibration, the new Avenger offers uncompromised driving enjoyment on and off-road, providing a range up to 248 miles.

You can find out more details about the new 2023 Jeep Avenger 1st Edition over at the Jeep website at the link below.

Source Jeep





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals