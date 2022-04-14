2023 Hyundai Palisade debuts in New York

Hyundai has officially revealed the 2023 Palisade, which has been redesigned for the new model year. The Palisade and its Kia clone have been extremely popular SUVs, and the update brings a fresh interior and exterior design. The vehicle also gets updated convenience technologies, including a 12-inch navigation screen, integrated Wi-Fi hotspot, Digital Key 2 Touch, and an Ergo Motion Seat for the driver.

The new driver assistance technology integrated into the 2023 Palisade includes remote smart parking assist, enhanced forward collision avoidance, and highway driving assist. The exterior has a new front and rear bumper fascia, new front grille, new headlamps with daytime running lights, new multi-spoke alloy wheel designs, and new auto-dimming outside mirrors.

The interior of the revised Palisade has a new instrument panel, gauge cluster, and audio interface design. The steering wheel has been redesigned, and the seats are covered in new materials and have new surfaces. The third-row seats are now heated, and some models get acoustic laminated rear door glass. The powertrain is a 3.8-liter Atkinson-cycle V-6 engine making 291 horsepower and 262 pound-foot of torque.

