2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 VIN 001 brings big money at auction

Collector car auction Barrett-Jackson routinely auctions off the first serial number of various cars, with all the proceeds going to charity. The auction house recently rolled the first production, 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 VIN 001, across the auction block, with all the proceeds going to charity. The charity in this instance benefiting from the American supercar was Operation Homefront.

One hundred percent of the hammer price benefits the charity, and with the buyer commission included, the car sold for $3.7 million, the car itself raised $3.6 million. The lucky winning bidder was Rick Hendrick, and he owns numerous charity auction cars.

The Z06 that rolled across the auction block was painted yellow with black trim, but it’s unclear if that’s the actual car Hendrick purchased or if it’s a preproduction model just there for visuals. Typically with these auction cars, the buyer gets to specify the vehicle exactly the way they want.

