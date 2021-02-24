2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance unveiled

Lexus has unveiled a new version of their IS 500, the Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance and the car comes with a 5.0 litre V8 engine with 472 horsepower and 395 lb-ft of torque.

The Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance comes with a range of upgrades over the standard car, this includes a raised front hood, dark chrome window trim, and quad exhaust system and 19 inch wheels.

As the first model in the new Lexus F SPORT Performance line, the IS 500 engine provides a boost in displacement and performance over the IS 350’s 3.5-liter V6. With a push of the engine start button, its naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine roars to life, providing a not-so-subtle reminder that something special lies beneath its raised hood. The IS 500 has a maximum output of 472 hp at 7,100 rpm and 395 lb.-ft. of peak torque at 4,800 rpm. Despite the drastically more powerful engine, the vehicle tips the scales at 3,891 pounds, gaining only 143 pounds of additional curb weight over the standard IS 350 F SPORT. The IS 500 is capable of delivering a 0-to-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds and has a manufacturer-estimated 24 mpg highway rating. Other IS 500 performance enhancements include a throaty quad exhaust system with dual stacked tail pipes that perfectly amplify the new V8 engine. This exhaust not only sounds ferocious, but is inspired by F models, like the RC F.

You can find out more details about the new 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance over at Lexus at the link below.

Source Lexus

