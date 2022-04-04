2022 Kia Niro unveiled

Kia has announced the launch of its new 2022 Kia Niro, the car will be available with a range of power options.

This will include a fully electric model, a plug-in-hybrid model, and a hybrid model, more details on these models are below.

The C-CUV segment is one of the most competitive, with a dizzying array of comparable models on offer. The all-new Niro illustrates Kia’s fresh approach to the traditional CUV and provides key differentiators to make it stand out in a crowded segment. A perfect blend of form and function ensures that the new Niro provides a safe, family-friendly vehicle with favourable economic and environmental credentials that will encourage many people to take a meaningful first step into electrification.

The all-new Niro smooths the transition to sustainable mobility via a choice of low- and zero-emission powertrains: hybrid electric (HEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery electric (BEV). The HEV and PHEV models feature Kia’s super-efficient Smartstream 1.6-litre GDI gasoline engine. The battery electric Niro provides environmental and practical benefits with a 463km* (WLTP) electric-only range.

You can find out more details about the new 2022 Kia Niro over at Kia at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

