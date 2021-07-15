2022 Jeep Compass revealed at the Chicago Auto Show

After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the Chicago Auto Show is underway for 2021. Jeep is at the show and has revealed the new 2022 Compass promising an evolved design and advanced technologies. Jeep says the new 2022 Compass is it’s most connected and technically advanced yet.

Buyers have a choice of two 4×4 systems and Selec-Terrain traction management systems, continuing the legendary Jeep off-road capability. The interior gets a new 10.1-inch Uconnect center stack display and an available 10.25-inch frameless full-color TFT digital cluster. Heated rear seats are available for the first time on Compass the 2022 model year.

Jeep has also revealed the new Latitude LUX trim. The vehicle has 75 advanced safety and security features, which Jeep says is the most available safety features in its class. The advanced features standard on all trims includes Full-speed Collision Warning with active brake and pedestrian/cyclist detection. Active Lane management with LaneSense, Lane Departure Monitoring with Lane Keep Assist, and Blind-spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path detection are all standard. Jeep also has an available Highway Assist semi-autonomous driving system and new suspension tuning. The vehicle landed dealerships this fall.

