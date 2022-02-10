2022 Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition revealed

Ever since Ford revealed its new Ford GT, it has offered some unique Heritage Edition versions of the car that celebrates historic racing liveries. Ford has unveiled its latest Heritage Edition with the 2022 Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition. The car wears a red, white, and gold livery similar to the livery from the 1966 Ford GT experimental racing cars fielded by Alan Mann Racing.

The special livery is limited-edition and mixes the red and gold exterior with exposed carbon fiber and Frozen White accents. The car also features number 16 on the doors, hood, and the underside of the rear wing. Glossy exposed carbon fiber components include the 20-inch wheels, front splitter, side sills, mirrors, engine louvers, and rear diffuser.

Inside, the car has lots of carbon fiber on the door sills, console, and ventilation system registers. The carbon fiber seats are wrapped in ebony Alcantara and utilize gold and red accent stitching. Carrying the livery over to the inside are also gold appliqués on the instrument panel, door register bezels, and seat x-brace. The paddle shifters behind the steering will are finished in the same red as the exterior. The first deliveries of the Heritage Edition will happen this quarter.

