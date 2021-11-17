2022 Charger and Challenger Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak models debut

Dodge has pulled the wraps off a couple of new versions of its incredibly powerful Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody muscle cars. Dodge is now offering Jailbreak models that unlock different color combinations and lift ordering restrictions allowing new custom options directly from the factory. Jailbreak models have unique badges and increase the power output for the Hellcat Redeye models to 807 horsepower using a revised powertrain calibration.

Jailbreak Challenger models allow owners to order unrestricted option combinations across 20 categories, including seven options for seats, stripes, and wheels. There are six brake caliper color options, five exterior badge finishes, four different steering wheels, seatbelt colors, and floor mats.

Charger Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak choices include seven wheel options, six exterior stripe and brake caliper offerings, five different seats in exterior badge finishes, and four options for the steering wheel, seatbelt, and floor mats. New options for the models include Hammerhead Grey Laguna leather seats and floor mats; Hammerhead Grey, Sepia, and Demonic Red seat belts; 20-by-11-inch Warp Speed Satin Carbon wheels; Brass Monkey, Satin Chrome, and Red exterior badging finishes. Buyers can also opt for blue and yellow brake calipers. Jailbreak models will be available to order in late Q4 2021 at all Dodge dealerships.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals