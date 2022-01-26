2022 BMW 8 Series gets official

The 2022 BMW 8 Series has been made official and there are a number of models in the range, the Coupe, Convertible, and the Gran Coupe.

The cars come with some design changes on the outside and also in the interior, there will be a range of engine options available including the 840i, 840d, and M850i models.

The new edition of the BMW 8 Series provides a particularly emotional boost for the brand’s current model offensive in the luxury performance segment. There are three individual vehicle characters to choose from, each of them offering its own distinctive interpretation of this fascinating combination of sporty flair and luxury. The BMW 8 Series Coupé embodies the classic two-door body shape, so it stands firmly in the tradition of the brand’s legendary sports cars, blending elegant lines with dynamic driving characteristics. The BMW 8 Series Coupé was developed in parallel with the BMW M8 GTE endurance racing car.

The BMW 8 Series Convertible combines sporting performance with the very highest level of exclusivity as well as the distinctive appeal of open-top driving pleasure. Its classic textile soft top can be opened or closed fully automatically in 15 seconds at the touch of a button.

